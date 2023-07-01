Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Expands By 136.0%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $109,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.