Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Drops By 89.7%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 4.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

