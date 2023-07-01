Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Declines By 90.9%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Acquisition Corp II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 61,007 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NYSE ROSS remained flat at $10.58 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

