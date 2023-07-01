Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Declines By 52.7%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

SKHHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

