Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Declines By 64.3%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 124,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,759. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.