Short Interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Grows By 159.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the May 31st total of 389,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,939. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,516,000.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.