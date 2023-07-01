Short Interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Grows By 159.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the May 31st total of 389,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance
Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,939. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,516,000.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
