Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 68.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TCBIO stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Insider Activity

About Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023 in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

