Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 68.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TCBIO stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
Insider Activity
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
