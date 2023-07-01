Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Declines By 79.2%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGF. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Good Food Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 37,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,811. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,082 shares of company stock worth $78,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Further Reading

