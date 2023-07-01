Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 74.2%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About The Swatch Group

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

