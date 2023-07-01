Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Increases By 91.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trinity Biotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

