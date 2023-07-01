Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Decreases By 65.1%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 175,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

