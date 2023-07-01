Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

