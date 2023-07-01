Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,493.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,533.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,486.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

