Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $783.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $740.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

