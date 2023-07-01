Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

