Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 121,324 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

GSLC opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

