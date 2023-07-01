Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $15.80 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

