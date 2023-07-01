Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

