Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 173.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 972,073 shares of company stock worth $8,443,670. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.