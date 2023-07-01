Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

