Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

MET stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

