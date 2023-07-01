Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

