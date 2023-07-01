Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ABBNY opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

