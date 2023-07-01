Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $185.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $185.87 million and $25.29 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,406.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00352027 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.00973497 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013368 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00551896 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070758 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00174862 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,434,655,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,412,322,031 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
