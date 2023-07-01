Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07. 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.