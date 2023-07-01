Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
SLVRF stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,367. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
