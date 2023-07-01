Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SLVRF stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,367. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

