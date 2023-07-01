SimpliFi Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 421,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for about 4.9% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 1.17% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1,344.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 160,775 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

BUFR stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

