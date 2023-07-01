SimpliFi Inc. Invests $217,000 in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

