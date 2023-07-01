SimpliFi Inc. Invests $956,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.64 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

