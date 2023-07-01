SimpliFi Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF makes up about 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000.

BATS:XMPT opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

