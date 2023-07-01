SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 122,567 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 328.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.2% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

