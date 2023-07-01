SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,190. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

