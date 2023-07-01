SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.19. 240,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,147. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

