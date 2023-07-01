SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 244,333 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 165,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

