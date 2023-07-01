SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,017,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

