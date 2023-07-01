SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.77. 112,620,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,122,080. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.