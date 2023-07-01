Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 39,480,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Skillz Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 559,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,356. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Skillz has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $43.59.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skillz
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.