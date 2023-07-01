Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 39,480,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 559,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,356. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Skillz has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 67,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $698,172.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,636. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 152,499 shares of company stock worth $1,649,710 over the last three months. 22.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Skillz Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.