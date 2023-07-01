SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

