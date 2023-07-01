SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth $166,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.