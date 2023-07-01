SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

