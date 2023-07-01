Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,950. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.