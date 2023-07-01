SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the May 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,271. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

