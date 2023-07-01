Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

