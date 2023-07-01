SOLVE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $653,792.44 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $653,792.44 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006625 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

