SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Up 113.6% in June

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of SOUNW opened at $1.01 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
