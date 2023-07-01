SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Up 113.6% in June

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUNW opened at $1.01 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

