SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:HYBL)

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HYBL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

