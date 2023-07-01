SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMTL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $40.93. 13,469 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.27.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.