SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

