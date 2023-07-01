SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $178.27. 6,420,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

