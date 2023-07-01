SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Declares Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS MBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

